FC Isle of Man showed some much-needed bouncebackability to overcome Abbey Hey on a rather cool Manchester night on Tuesday.
A goal from Ben Wosser on his first start for the club and a second-half strike from Ste Whitley secured the win that moves the Manx side up to eighth in the North West Counties Premier Division table.
The Ravens started the game on the front foot, but Adam Killey, restored to the side after being unavailable at the weekend, was called into action just before the 10-minute mark as Saul Henderson’s knockdown gave Dillon Edmundson a golden chance to score for the hosts, but he fired straight at Killey.
Shortly after Ronan McDonnell’s cross-field ball picked out Whitley who beat his man but saw his effort stopped at the near post by Connor Beard in the Abbey Hey goal.
Luke Booth was the next to have a sighter at goal, but his left-foot effort just curled wide from about 30 yards.
The Ravens would take the lead after Whitley was fouled. He played in Sherry from the resulting free-kick who in turn cut it back across goal where Wosser got the decisive touch to prod home.
Abbey Hey came out swinging in the second half and when a slow ball didn’t quite reach Killey’s box, it broke to Henderson, who could only fire against the post to give the Ravens a real let off.
The home side drew level when a corner was whipped in and Marcus Dibble headed home to make it 1-1.
As the clock ticked towards 70 minutes, Sam Baines picked up a loose ball and played a defence-splitting pass through to Whitley who scored his fifth in three games to give the Ravens a decisive 1-2 lead.
FC Isle of Man’s next game is this Saturday, September 28 away at Barnoldswick Town.
SAM TURTON