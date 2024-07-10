FC Isle of Man continue their build up to the new North West Counties Premier Division season with a friendly against Ashton Town on Saturday at Ramsey’s Ballacloan Stadium.
The visitors from Wigan currently play in the division below the Ravens, having finished third in the North West Counties Division One North last season.
The weekend’s game, which kicks off at 4pm, comes after last Friday’s 3-1 triumph over Conference North outfit Brackley Town and ahead of next weekend’s Summer Festival of Football.
Chester, Lancaster City and Radcliffe are the visitors for the latter competition which takes place between July 19 and 21 at the Bowl.
The Ravens’ league season begins at the end of the month with a home game against Oldham outfit Chadderton on Saturday, July 27.
The islanders’ first away trip of the 2024-25 campaign follows three days later on Tuesday, July 30 when the Manx side visit Greater Manchester outfit Irlam.