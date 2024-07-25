FC Isle of Man manager Paul Jones has named an initial 22-man squad he intends to use in the North West Counties Premier Division this season.
Adam Killey and Ben Wilkinson will vie for the number one jersey, while Callum Sherry, Ethan Hawley, Ryan Burns, Jack McVey, Alex Maitland, Jamie Corlett and Jacob Crook have been named as the squad’s defenders. The latter made his 100th appearance for the club in April.
Jostling for a place in the midfield ranks are Ronan McDonnell, Kyle Watson, the long-serving Ste Whitley, Sam Baines, Danny Gerrard and Dean Pinnington, the latter returning to the fold after a short spell at league rivals Bury.
Seven attackers have been named in the 22, former Stockport County striker Dan Hattersley, joining Sean Doyle, Adam Adebiyi, Charlie Higgins, Michael Williams, Dan Simpson and the returning Luke Murray in Jones’s selection.
The former Rushen manager has said the squad may be added to throughout the season.
The Ravens kick-off their new league campaign this Saturday evening with a home match against Chadderton at the Bowl. Kick off is 6pm.