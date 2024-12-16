FC Isle of Man’s return to the Bowl ended in frustration as they lost 2-1 to Stockport Town on Saturday in a performance that manager Paul Jones described ‘not very good at all’ after the match.
From the outset, Stockport Town looked the more confident side, testing the Ravens’ defensive resolve with high balls, set-piece deliveries and teasing crosses.
Yet, despite being second-best in the initial stages of the North West Counties Premier Division contest, it was FC Isle of Man who opened the scoring against the run of play on 21 minutes.
The Ravens breakthrough arrived when Ste Whitley found space on the right, he clipped a dangerous ball across the six-yard box where Seán Doyle was stationed at the far post to nod home from close range.
As the interval approached, the Ravens nearly capitalised again when Jacob Crook directed a header toward goal from a free-kick on the left flank, forcing a spectacular, acrobatic tip onto the woodwork by visiting keeper Joshua Schofield.
Despite these late first-half chances, the home side headed into the break clinging to their narrow 1-0 lead.
Stockport Town’s attacking intent continued and as the hour mark passed, the visitors finally found their reward.
Keane Barugh’s initial shot was blocked, but he swiftly regained possession and curled a low effort beneath Adam Killey into the bottom corner, levelling the contest at 1-1.
Stockport Town refused to let up, sensing an opportunity to claim all three points. Their patience was rewarded in the 85th minute as they launched a rapid counter-attack from a Ravens’ corner at the other end.
Substitute Darren Ehimamiegho surged down the left wing and cut into the box before sending a low pass that took a slight deflection before finding Ethan Padden, who was waiting at the back post and he made no mistake from close range as his side clinched the points.
FC Isle of Man are next in action, away to Lower Breck this Saturday, December 21.
DEAN TURTON