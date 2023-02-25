FC Isle of Man's good recent run was brought to a halt in Greater Manchester this afternoon as they lost 1-0 at Prestwich Heys.
The Ravens had won their last two North West Counties Premier Division games against Irlam and Ashton to put some breathing space between themselves and the the league's relegation spots.
Another hard-earned point looked to be headed back to the island in their latest match against seventh-placed Prestwich, but the hosts' headed home at a corner in the 87th minute to secure the win.
After the match, interim manager Paul Jones said: 'Very disappointing not to walk away with a point, it was a suckerpunch at the end, but it was a really mature performance from the lads.'