FC Isle of Man suffered a surprise 0-2 defeat at the Bowl on Saturday night as Glossop North End ran out deserved winners.
Two Lewis Reilly goals were enough for the Derbyshire side, whose goalkeeper Alex Brown was named as man of the match, to claim the win in the North West Counties League Premier Division clash at the national stadium.
The Ravens could have been ahead early on but for Brown saving efforts from Luke Booth and Charlie Higgins, the former when through on goal after a good ball from Tom Creer.
Higgins then had a good effort saved as he was picked out by Kyle Watson. His shot was dropped by Brown but there was no-one around to pounce on the loose ball.
After more chances came for the Ravens, Glossop took the lead after Adam Killey’s save dropped to Reilly who fired home to make it 0-1.
Only two minutes later, the Ravens were awarded a penalty after a foul in the corner of the box. Jack Camarda, back at the club in his second spell, stepped up but fired the ball high into the cold winter’s night.
Higgins had another effort saved by Brown shortly after before Glossop managed to break through the home side’s back line, only to be denied a certain second goal by a tremendous save from Killey.
A series of corners just before the 40th minute saw the Ravens knocking hard on the Glossop door but, when the ball fell to Danny Gerrard on the edge of the area, his rasping effort was well blocked as the visiting defence stood strong to ensure they led at the break.
Despite the Ravens looking to come out and play their way back into the game, they created little early on and it was the visitors who struck again in the 62nd minute.
A free-kick was floated to the back post and knocked down to Reilly who, with his back to goal, pulled off an audacious overhead kick from about seven yards out to grab his second.
With the Ravens desperately looking to craft something, they were denied what looked a clear penalty when Sean Doyle was pulled down and assistant referee Stuart Morris flagged for a foul.
But, despite his assistant being certain, referee Martyn Kent didn’t agree and waived play on, much to the disbelief of the home fans, side and coaches.
The only other clear chance for the Ravens dropped the way of Ste Whitley as a cross reached him at the back post but he hit his half-volley into the ground and up and over the bar.
In the end Glososp secured a deserved win as they took their chances and celebrated with their sizeable travelling support who were in good voice all night.
The win takes Glossop up to 13th in the league, with the Ravens losing ground on the play-offs as they slipped to ninth.
SAM TURTON