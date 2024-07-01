FC Isle of Man will begin its 2024-25 North West Counties Football League Premier Division campaign by welcoming Chadderton to the Bowl on Saturday, July 27.
Last season saw the club’s best year in the NWCFL to date as Paul Jones guided the team to a ninth-placed finish.
The first two rounds of fixtures have been released by the league committee, with the remaining fixtures due to be published soon.
The Chadderton game will kick off at 6pm and tickets will be on sale soon.
The Ravens’ first trip across the Irish Sea will see Jones’ side visit Irlam on Tuesday, July 30 – kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Season tickets
Rather than buy individual match tickets, fans can purchase season tickets with prices ranging from £59 for juniors to £196 for adults.
They can also spread the cost of the season tickets with a short-term loan from Conister Bank.
For more information from the Ravens, visit www.fcisleofman.im