FC Isle of Man’s match against Prestwich Heys has been postponed this weekend because of Storm Darragh.
The Ravens were scheduled to host the Manchester-based side at the Bowl on Saturday evening, kicking off at 6pm.
But with the fourth named storm of the season expected to hit Britain within the next few hours, the game has unsurprisingly been called off.
After consulting with the North West Counties Football League, Prestwich Heys and Loganair, FC Isle of Man felt it was in the best interests of all involved to postpone the game early.
The Ravens are now due to be back in action on Saturday, December 14 when they are scheduled to host Stockport Town at the Bowl, kicking off at 6pm.
For all the latest on Storm Darragh, follow our liveblog on https://www.iomtoday.co.im/news/storm-darragh-live-updates-as-winds-of-up-to-80mph-set-to-batter-the-isle-of-man-745937