FC Isle of Man’s mid-week game with Irlam in the North West Counties League Premier Division is club’s the latest to be postponed.
The mid-table Ravens were due to play the Manchester side on Wednesday night, but heavy rain in the afternoon forced the Manx side’s third mid-week call off in a matter of weeks.
‘Heavy rain throughout the afternoon has caused the postponement, as this morning we were hopeful. Gutted isn't the word.’
Paul Jones’s side are next in action at the Bowl on Saturday evening when they host Lower Breck looking to build on Easter Monday’s fine 3-2 victory over Chadderton.