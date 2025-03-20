The fifth round of the Callin Wild-sponsored Manx Fell League will take place on Saturday, March 29.
Because of circumstances beyond the control of Manx Fell Runners, the route for this race has had to be changed from the originally scheduled Slieau Ruy route to the new and challenging Victory Cafe Fell Race.
This has a short category counter for the 2025 league which covers a route that is a little over 8km and takes in 520m of ascent.
There is also a junior league counter course which covers a route that is 5km long with 300m of ascent.
This new route will start and finish at the Bungalow and visit checkpoints at the top of the Laxey Mines (twice), Slieau Lhean and Clagh Ouyr.
The start time is 1.30pm.