Fell race incorporated into Saturday’s Royal Show
A short fell race is to be held in conjunction with the Royal Agricultural Show at Knockaloe on Saturday, August 13 starting at 1.30pm.
It is a maximum distance of 5km, from the show ground up Peel Hill and back.
Runners are encouraged to pre-enter online. They will have to buy an admission ticket for the show, either in advance for £7 or on the day for £9, but race entry is free thereafter. Effectively the hill race is an additional attraction at the Royal Manx.
Due to the nature of the course, juniors over the age of 12 can take part in the race. All runners welcome.
Another race will take place on Peel Hill next Monday evening, forming leg two of the No Rest for the Wicked Series (following the marathon/half-marathon opener on Sunday).
Next Tuesday there will be a 10km road race at Ramsey on Tuesday; the Killer Mile Wednesday (Marine Drive start); Foxdale Five (miles) Thursday; and a seven-mile trail race a week on Friday, August 19 from Peel quay.
These events will begin at 7pm. All welcome on the day.
