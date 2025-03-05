The latest race in the Callin Wild-sponsored Manx Fell Running league took place on Sunday.
It was held over the long 20km technical Narradale route for the first time since 2019, featuring ascent of more than 1,000m.
There was a record number of 91 finishers, a considerable achievement over what wasn’t an easy route, although there were three retirees.
The race started at the end of Sulby Claddaghs, with a mass start on the narrow road before entering the steep and rutted Ohio plantation tracks.
The weather was cool on the tops, but clear and almost entirely dry which suited most runners and surely assisted most with navigation.
The checkpoints were a combination of manned positions with the electronic tagging system and unmanned, old-school punches.
From the top of Ohio plantation, the route joined the onward (and always upwards) tracks then presented a number of options and choices up towards the skirt around the plantation to reach the cairn at Slieau Managh.
Then the first major navigation challenge of reaching the next checkpoint, down into the valley and over the river at the Bloc Eary, over rough and open fell.
Next came the seemingly never-ending toil up to the peak of Snaefell, to be met and encouraged by Manx Fell Runners chairman Richie Stevenson in what seemed like the least-desirable marshalling slot.
Or some might have chosen to reach the Bungalow first (and then traverse back up to Snaefell).
The majority favoured the former and had the comparative luxury of the downhill stretch to the Bungalow and then their route choice towards Mountain Box.
Because of the length of this race and to care for the hardy marshals out in the elements, there were two cut-offs: 2 hours 20 minutes to Bungalow and 3hr to reach Mountain Box. All 91 runners achieved this.
Onward across the flagged route and then down towards Glen Auldyn, the punch (naturally) being right down at the river.
Then all slogged up the considerable incline to ascend the valley and find the next punch at a new (to previous races) site at the tarn.
It was then down the tracks again, but with the necessity to recall the last checkpoint being in a different location to the first.
The winner was again Harry Kneen, cementing his class in an amazing time (given the conditions) of 1hr 51m, close to Lloyd Taggart record of 1hr 48m.
Second was Orran Smith, getting back into great form and first veteran-40. Third was Mark Burman, fourth Harry Weatherill, fifth Nick Colburn and sixth Thomas Felton-Smith.
There was another mighty battle between the leading women, with Nikki Arthur proving the victor in ninth place overall just ahead of Alice Forster (10th) and Amber Carridge.
Fourth was Jacqueline Lee (first vet-40), fifth Katherine Cubbon and sixth Rosie Craine (first vet-50).
Of the other age categories: Jan Gledhill was first female vet 60 and in the males Andy Watson took first vet-50 and Paul Shears vet-60.
Congratulations go to all finishers, whether at the front or for having the grit and determination to complete this challenge.
Thanks go to Callin Wild, landowners and DEFA (also for speedy removal of a mighty tree felled in the previous weekend’s storms) that had blocked the track.
Special thanks to the MFR committee, time keepers, hardy marshals (for encouragement and offers of Jelly Babies), Tom Cringle who provided start/finish facilities and for the very welcome tea and biscuits at the end
- The next race is due to be at Slieau Ruy on Saturday, March 29 but is subject to change.
LEE ALSTEAD