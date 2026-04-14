Brothers Kye and Alan Greenhalgh delivered a standout run of martial arts performances on both the international and national stage over the past two weeks.
Representing Summit Grappling Academy, the 16- and 13-year-olds travelled to Stockholm for the prestigious Nordic Open Championship.
Alan secured gold in the yellow belt division, progressing to the final with a quick shoulder lock submission victory in the semi-final before controlling the final to win on points.
Kye came back from a narrow defeat in the semi-final to claim the bronze medal with a strong submission win in the small final.
Alan then followed this up in the UK at the Elite BJJ Junior National Gi and No-Gi Championships 2026 in Wolverhampton where he claimed double gold.
In the gi division, he took a submission win in the semi-final before taking the final on points in a very tightly contested match to secure gold.
He then added a second gold in the no-gi division, finishing his final by submission after earlier winning on points.
The results continue a strong run of form for Alan as he prepares for the upcoming European Championships, reinforcing his position as one of the island’s most promising young grapplers.
His performances also highlight the growing strength of Brazilian jiu-jitsu in the Isle of Man, with Summit Grappling Academy continuing to produce athletes capable of competing - and winning - at a high level across Europe.
For more information about the Hills Meadow-based club, follow the ‘Summit Grappling Academy Isle of Man’ page on Facebook.
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