Billed as the real championship, Manx MTB Enduro’s festive fun event took place in Axnfell Plantation on Saturday.
A total of 42 riders, many in outrageous Christmas costumes, raced in pairs according to cross-ranking from past performances in this handicap event.
The heavily wooded area above Laxey Glen saw little sunlight that morning, so the trails started off fairly slippery in frosty conditions.
But spirits were high with many setting out from the start line, closely followed by their partners.
Tyre tracks were directed down the hill, with fun – rather than racing finesse – being the priority.
Over the four stages, Lee Batty and Tom ‘Tweaks’ Dawson took the win on combined times, followed by Kyle Batty and Jo Kilmach. Callum Christian and Tim Woakes completed the podium in third spot.
The quickest time of the day was produced by Craig Norrey, the current Isle of Man ACU Centre motorcycle enduro champion.
Special mention goes to Arthur Bankes-Jones for running through half the stages with his unicycle in his arms. Also to Russ Moore, the Red Baron, who rode an adapted enduro-aeroplane-bike spewing coloured smoke amongst the trees, for a truly multi-sensory experience.
l Entries opened last week for the Cycle 360 two-day enduro on July 8-9, which for the second year in succession will form a round of the British National Enduro MTB Series.
With in excess of 80 entries already received, it is sure to be even bigger, building on the success of this year.
l Special thanks to Shore Hotel, Laxey for the hospitality and some exceptional chip baps and prime ale.
Thanks also to St John Ambulance, DEFA (hills, forests and glens) for the use of the plantation and the team for making these events happen. Finally, Ben Collins for timing the event.
Manx MTB Enduro festive fun event, Saturday, Axnfell – results: 1, Lee Batty & Tom Dawson 19min 58.69sec; 2, Kyle Batty & Jo Kilmach 21:18.57; 3, Callum Christian & Tim Woakes 22:09.29; 4, Craig Norrey & Sean Crone 22:11.75; 5, Lee ‘boy’ Clayton & Bruce Fromm 23:14.74; 6, Juan Kinnish & Chris Hounsell 23:18.02; 7, Elliott Teece & Alex Callister 23:54.56; 8, Chris Bulley & Saskia Baxter 23:59.56; 9, Chris Honour & Russ Moore 24:09.20; 10, Dominic Williams & Sapphire Ascroft 24:27.13; 11, Isaac Batty & Tar Phumsai 24:29.97; 12, Billy Kennedy & Scott Stewart 24:45.89; 13, Nigel Beattie & Harry Beattie 24:48.22;14, Stephen Collins & Nathan Hubbard 24:56.89; 15, Mike Chatel & Michael ‘Skip’ Shipsides 26:41.38; 16, Michael Keeling & Derek McNutt 26:43.05; 17, Ton Ton Bangero & Joseph Harvey 27:21.56; 18, Frank Kinnish & Andrew Faulkner 27:32.77; 19, Arthur Bankes-Jones & Ash Collinge 28:28.65; 20, Lewis Quirk & Jonah Shaw 28:40.98; 21, Charles Smith & Nathan Dalton-Baker 32:14.09. DNF: Ryan Kerruish & Dave Kinrade, Vaughan Batchelor & Connor Gelling, Jacob McCanney & Martin Tvaroh.