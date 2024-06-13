He knew he was going to have to be on form to beat his ol’ man and that is exactly what Arran Wade strived for as he turned on the style at Blue Point last Sunday.
Impressive shooting meant he was the winner of the third round of the summer DTL league at Ayre Clay Target Club.
Wade Jr hit all 50 targets to push his dad Alan into second place as the Wades made it a one-two, with Marty Kneen - on a rare DTL outing - claiming third place overall and triumphing in B class from Alan Kinrade and Peter Lowe.
Regular DTL protagonist Mike Walker was third in A class.
Kevin Airey led the way in C class where one of the island’s best kept secrets was finally disclosed as Lynn Macleod edged ahead of her husband Willie to confirm that she really is the boss!
Into the afternoon where Jake Keeling and Giulio Fabrizio led the way in the third round of the summer Olympic Trap and Olympic Skeet leagues respectively.
Keeling set the scene with an opening outing of 21 on his way to see off Rob Watterson in the OT.
Meanwhile, Fabrizio enjoyed consistent rounds of 20 and 21 to emerge a clear winner in the OS ahead of the chasing pack of Ted Davis and James Bradley – back in the island for TT – who, despite suffering from a few gun malfunctions, tied for second with the evergreen Davey Clague in third place.
DTL results: Class A 1, Arran Wade 50/144; 2, Alan Wade 48/143; 3, Mike Walker 45/134. Class B 1, Marty Kneen 47/140; 2, Alan Kinrade 45/130; 3, Peter Lowe 44/128. Class C 1, Kevin Airey 45/124; 2, Lynn Macleod 42/118; 3, Willie Macleod 39/111.
It’s back to one of the most keenly-contested competitions of all this Sunday (June 16) with the fourth round of the Sport Trap Summer League from 10am.
JAMES DAVIS