First event of the year at West Coast Riding Club

Hannah Scarlett in action in the senior class last weekend at West Coast Riding Club’s first event of the year (Photo: IOM Equine)

West Coast Riding Club held their first event of the calendar year recently when the island yet again basked in glorious sunshine.

The competition was held on the field on the Hope Road opposite the former Ballacraine level crossing halt.

It certainly brought out the numbers, with around 20 equestrians taking part in a fun, supportive and competitive environment.

The day started off with the Mounted Games with three classes consisting of five different games: bending, two flag, sock and bucket, mugs, and football.

This was then followed by the clear rounds: lead rein bunny hop and the different height classes of bunny hop, 40cm, 50cm, 60cm, 70cm and 80cm.

The winners of each of the classes were presented with either a rosette or polos and the results were as follows:

Lead rein bunnyhop 1, Caelan Douglas; 2, Bonnie White; 3, Darcie Duggan; 4, Willow Curphey.

Bunnyhop 1, Cameron Eyres; 2, Sienna Curphey; 3, Sirona Thompson; 4, Emily Corrin.

40cm 1, Darcey Sutton; 2, Rowan Thompson; 3, Sirona Thompson; 4, Emily Corrin.

50cm 1, Darcey Sutton; 2, Alisha Blower; 3, Cameron Eyres.

60cm 1, Elliot Webb; 2, Anna Savino.

70cm, Junior 1, Gypsy-Mae Quirk; 2, Kenzie Steele; 3, Elliot Webb.

Senior 1, Elissa Wood; 2, Hannah Scarlett; 3, Cerys Taylor.

80cm, Junior 1=, Anna Savino & Gypsy-Mae Quirk; 3, Kenzie Steele.

Senior 1, Hannah Scarlett.

The club recently held its annual general meeting and the positions were confirmed as follows: Chairwoman - Claire Jackson, treasurer - Tara Guernsey, secretary - Lindsey Hotchkiss. Committee - Lindsey Hotchkiss, Geraldine Parsons, Fiona Parkes, Amanda Steele.

With a number of events planned over the year, West Coast Riding Club is on the lookout for committee members/volunteers to assist in the running of these competitions.