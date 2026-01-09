Western Vikings visit Douglas Celts for the first Manx Shield game of 2026.
Douglas, however, are the unbeaten league leaders and are 13 points clear of Vikings.
Douglas won both earlier games comfortably, although to be fair Vikings made them work for it.
The Celts bring a mix of youth and experience plus a couple of first team fringe players. Vikings have some quality in their ranks with the likes of Ed Knight and Harry Goodwin but it’s probably not quite enough to prevent a Douglas win.
