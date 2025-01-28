Chris Bass Jr has been named as the caretaker manager of the Isle of Man FA national men’s football team.
Bass Jr has followed in his father’s footsteps by taking charge of Geordies matches in the last few seasons alongside Johnny Myers, but this will be his first sole managerial role.
However, he brings a wealth of experience to the job as he is the most-capped player in the current island set-up and has represented the Isle of Man on numerous occasions in the Island Games and Inter-League Cup/National League Systems Cup.
Speaking about his appointment, the Isle of Man FA said: ‘We are very pleased to confirm Chris Bass Jr as the caretaker Isle of Man men’s national team manager.
‘He will be in the position until the Orkney Island Games in July and will be reviewed in the summer.
‘Chris is the men’s national team’s most capped current island player with over 85 caps. He has been an integral part of five Island Games squads, with his first being in 2003 in Guernsey.’
Commenting about his appointment, Bass Jr said: ‘I am both honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to take on the role as caretaker manager for the Isle of Man for the upcoming Island Games in Orkney this summer.
‘I look forward to building on the strong foundations established by Blane and his coaching team.
‘I feel like this is a good fit for both me and the IoMFA leading up to the Games and I am excited to be working alongside Rick Holden and Matthew Woods, a team that will bring a lot of tournament experience.
‘We are eager to get going and work with the talented young squad and, as ever, the target will be to win a gold medal.’
Bass Jr will take charge of his first training session with the squad tomorrow (Wednesday).