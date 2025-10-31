Although he only played at junior level for the club, Harry was a permanent fixture at Ballacloan and a familiar face to players, officials and supporters alike.
In a touching statement published on Saturday, October 25, Ramsey AFC described him as 'a true friend, and one of a kind,' praising his kindness, his willingness to help on matchdays, and the memories he leaves behind.
But less than a week on, the club are taking on a challenge that’s very close to their hearts.
Players and members will be growing moustaches throughout November to raise money and awareness for men’s mental health.
'After everything that’s happened recently, we want to show that same togetherness and strength that define us and our community,' the club said.
Most of the lads have already taken the plunge with the Movember challenge, while a few more are set to follow, and yes, some might struggle, but they’re giving it a proper go regardless.
The fundraising push will be rounded off with Ramsey’s annual beer mile at the clubhouse on Saturday, November 29, with full details to follow on their social media pages.
The club’s tribute has touched the wider Manx football community, with messages of support pouring in from across the island, as well as the Isle of Man Football Association (IoMFA).
As Ramsey AFC put it: 'Let’s make this one count - for men’s health, for each other, and for Harry.'
You can support the cause and donate here: https://uk.movember.com/donate/details?teamId=2465944#amount