There were several close contests in the Canada Life Premier League last Saturday, meaning a lot of competition for places in the latest Team of the Week.
Several goalkeepers caught the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel at the weekend, with Onchan’s Callum Dawson ultimately getting the nod for the number one jersey ahead of Corinthians’ Jack Corrin and Harry Callin of St Mary’s.
Dawson enjoyed a good game for the Os during their hard-fought win at Marown, in particular thwarting the Crosby side as they searched for an equaliser.
Also producing a fine display against the Farmers in that game was his Onchan team-mate Pat Reilly who caught the eye at the back and also got his name on the scoresheet to earn his place in the Team of the Week defence.
Slotting in alongside him in a traditional four-man backline are Union Mills’ Nathan Yates, Rushen United’s Scott Mason and Karl Clark of St Mary’s.
Yates was the pick of the home side’s backline as the Millers shocked high-flying Corinthians with a dramatic 4-3 victory at Garey Mooar, denting the Whites’ title hopes in the process.
No stranger to Team of the Week, Clark was in fine fettle for the Saints as he continued his purple patch with a strong showing at the back as well as grabbing two goals at the other end of the pitch to help his side beat champions Ayre United 4-1.
Mason was another player who maintained his excellent form at centre-back for the Spaniards, helping them edged past St George’s 2-1 to ensure the southerners are the league’s in-form team.
Also turning in a fine performance for the southerners in that match at Croit Lowey was Jamie Cadwallader who stopped the Geordies revival by grabbing the all-important equaliser.
Therefore, he takes his place in a three-man midfield alongside Laxey’s Adam Mealin and Sammy Gelling of St Mary’s.
The latter was the pick of the Saints midfield as they produced an unstoppable first-half display to put Ayre to the sword at the Bowl, running out 4-1 winners, while Mealin played an important role in the middle of the park the Miners to help them secure a fine win over St John’s United at Mullen-e-Cloie.
Stealing the show in that match was his Laxey team-mate Ethan Hawley who was in ruthless former for the Glen Road side as he helped himself to a four-goal haul and therefore takes his spot in a three-man TotW attack.
Joining him in the frontline are two players who each bagged a brace last weekend, namely Union Mills duo Dominic McHarrie-Brennan and Jack Murray.
The pair were the difference makers for the Millers on Saturday as they punished Corinthians with two goals apiece to claim a dramatic victory and ensure it remains advantage Peel in the title race.
Also catching the eye in that game at Garey Mooar was official Liam Thomas who enjoyed a fine game with the whistle throughout to claim the referee of the week honours.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Callum Dawson (Onchan)
Defence
Nathan Yates (Union Mills)
Pat Reilly (Onchan)
Scott Mason (Rushen)
Karl Clark (St Mary's)
Midfield
Jamie Cadwallader (Rushen)
Adam Mealin (Laxey)
Sammy Gelling (St Mary's)
Attack
Ethan Hawley (Laxey)
Jack Murray (Union Mills)
Dominic McHarrie-Brennan (Union Mills)
Referee
Liam Thomas (Union Mills v Corinthians)