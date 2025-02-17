Isle of Man-born footballer Kieran Tierney has reportedly agreed a deal to return to Celtic at the end of the season.
The Scotland international is set to leave Premier League giants Arsenal once his current contract expires in the summer.
The left-back was born in Douglas and moved to Motherwell before progressing up through the youth ranks at Scottish giants Celtic.
Tierney made his debut for the Hoops in April 2015 and went on to make more than 170 appearances for the Glasgow side, winning four Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.
A move south of the border followed in 2019 when he made the switch to Arsenal for a reported £25 million, helping the Gunners win the FA Cup in 2020 plus the Community Shield in 2020 and 2023.
But injuries unfortunately hampered his time with the London club and he was duly loaned out in the weeks after the second Community Shield success, heading to Spain where he joined Real Sociedad on a season-long deal.
He enjoyed a decent campaign with the Basque outfit, although two hamstring injuries reduced his playing time.
Having returned to Arsenal in the summer, he then represented Scotland at Euro 2024 but his involvement was once again cut short through injury which kept him sidelined until just a few weeks ago.
He returned to training in November and made his competitive comeback in the League Cup quarter-final clash against Crystal Palace recently.
More substitute appearances have followed in recent weeks but a move back to Celtic has now been all but confirmed by Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers.
Speaking recently, he commented: ‘He's still, at this moment, an Arsenal player. I think we're agreed that it will definitely take place in the summer.’
Reports suggest a pre-contract agreement is in place for Tierney to return to his boyhood club where, despite taking a pay cut, he is expected to be the highest earner at the Scottish club.