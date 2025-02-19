The quarter-finals of the GH Corlett Woods Cup takes centre stage for teams in Ardern and Druggan Division Two this weekend.
The annual cup competition has thrown up several intriguing ties, with the standout in the last-eight arguably the clash between RYCOB and Castletown at Scoill ree Gorree.
The hosts are currently flying high in second place in the table and on course for promotion back to the Canada Life Premier League, while Castletown currently sit fifth despite boasting the same number of wins after being hit with a three-point deduction earlier in the campaign.
By a quirk of the fixture list, the two sides only met last weekend when Youthie triumphed 4-0 and this, couple with the northerners’ emphatic 1-7 win in the reverse fixture in September, ensures they’ll go into this match as favourites to progress.
Likewise, Division Two league leaders Braddan will be odds on to book their place in the semi-finals after they were handed a trip to Springfield Road to face Pulrose United.
While their respective league positions would suggest a Swans victory, Pully go into the match off the back of a win in their last league match which may give them renewed confidence.
Colby have so far enjoyed a good campaign and are well in the mix for the promotion places, but will need to be on top of their game to get past a resurgent Douglas Royal at the Station Fields this weekend.
The Whites have won four out of their last five league games and therefore will be brimming with confidence going into this game. Indeed, one of those victories was against the Moonlighters when they triumphed 1-3 in the south of the island only last month.
Aside from that defeat though, Colby have been in fine form recently and will fancy their chances of avenging that result this weekend.
The last quarter-final clash this Saturday sees DHSOB make the journey to Balleira Road to face an understrength Michael United side.
It’s been a tough season for the Aces who lost a large number of players earlier in the campaign in a mass exodus, whereas Old Boys are faring well in third place and well positioned to challenge for promotion.
Therefore, the Blackberry Lane side will go into this match as favourites to progress.
LEAGUE ACTION
Away from the cup games, there are several good games in store in the Canada Life Premier League.
Leaders Peel will face a stern test of their title credentials when they host in-form Rushen United in an Old Firm battle at Douglas Road.
The westerners won the reverse match 0-2 at Croit Lowey but the Spaniards have improved greatly since then and are currently on a run of four successive league wins, including one over reigning champions Ayre United, so this game could well be a banana skin for Peel.
With games running out, Corinthians will need to return to winning ways quickly when they host Foxdale at Ballafletcher.
The Whites’ recent good run of league form was abruptly ended by Union Mills last weekend so a quick response is needed to stay in the title fight.
On paper, they should prove too strong for ninth-placed Foxdale but the Billy Goat Park side have welcomed back Lee Gale in recent weeks which is a huge boost for them.
Elsewhere in the top flight, there’s an all-Saints battle at Glencrutchery Road between St George’s v St Mary’s, Laxey entertain Ramsey at Glen Road, Ayre host bottom-of-the-table Marown and Onchan welcome St John’s to the Nivison Stadium.