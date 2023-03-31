FC Isle of Man have a gruelling weekend ahead of them as they play two games in as many days.
The Ravens travel to Lower Breck at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, before facing Longridge Town in a rescheduled game at 1.45pm on Sunday.
Paul Jones has picked a 22-man squad for the Manx side’s final two away games of their North West Counties League Premier Division campaign.
The Ravens currently sit 10 points above the relegation zone with five matches of the season left.
Squad: Sam Baines, Ryan Burns, Chris Cannell, Karl Clark, Jamie Corlett, Tom Creer, Jacob Crook, Sean Doyle, Tiernan Garvey, Charlie Higgins, Jack Higgins, Frank Jones, Dean Kearns, Alex Maitland, Ronan McDonnell, Jack McVey, Matt Quirk, Lewis Roberts, Tom Shimmin, Kyle Watson, Ste Whitley, Mike Williams.