The draws have been made for the preliminary rounds of the Hospital and Junior Cups.
Pick of the Hospital Cup ties, which are scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 22, is the western derby between Division Two Michael United and Premier League pacesetters Peel.
Combination football's showpiece event, the Junior Cup, gets under way the following day on Sunday, April 23.
Hospital Cup
Saturday, April 22
Onchan v Gymns
DHSOB v Douglas and District
Governor's Athletic v Corinthians
Ramsey v Union Mills
Braddan v Colby
RYCOB v Laxey
Byes Rushen, Foxdale, Castletown, St Mary's, Douglas Athletic, Marown, Douglas Royal, Ayre United
Junior Cup
Sunday, April 23
Rushen United v Laxey
Douglas Royal v Braddan
Ayre United v Corinthians
Gymns v Peel
D&D v Ramsey
Marown v Malew
RYCOB v Union Mills
Byes Colby, Onchan, Foxdale, Michael, DHSOB, Pulrose, St John's, St Marys, Castletown