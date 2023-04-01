The draws have been made for the preliminary rounds of the Hospital and Junior Cups.

Pick of the Hospital Cup ties, which are scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 22, is the western derby between Division Two Michael United and Premier League pacesetters Peel.

Combination football's showpiece event, the Junior Cup, gets under way the following day on Sunday, April 23.

Hospital Cup

Saturday, April 22

Onchan v Gymns

DHSOB v Douglas and District

Governor's Athletic v Corinthians

Michael United v Peel

Ramsey v Union Mills

Braddan v Colby

RYCOB v Laxey

Byes Rushen, Foxdale, Castletown, St Mary's, Douglas Athletic, Marown, Douglas Royal, Ayre United

Junior Cup

Sunday, April 23

Rushen United v Laxey

Douglas Royal v Braddan

Ayre United v Corinthians

Gymns v Peel

D&D v Ramsey

Marown v Malew

RYCOB v Union Mills

Byes Colby, Onchan, Foxdale, Michael, DHSOB, Pulrose, St John's, St Marys, Castletown