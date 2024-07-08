FC Isle of Man came from behind to win their first game of pre-season on Friday evening at the Bowl.
The Ravens beat National League North side Brackley Town 3-1 after trailing at half-time.
However, a quick-fire brace from Charlie Higgins and a strike from the returning Luke Murray ensured Paul Jones’s side secured the win.
The islanders continue their preparations for the start of the new North West Counties Premier Division campaign this weekend with a game against Ashton Town at Ramsey’s Ballacloan Stadium on Saturday teatime. Kick off is 4pm.
The following weekend Chester, Lancaster City and Radcliffe travel to the island for the Ravens’ first ‘Summer Festival of Football’.
The Manx face Chester on the evening of Friday, July 19 before taking on Radcliffe on Sunday afternoon. All the matches are at the Bowl.
The league begins the following weekend, with Chadderton the visitors to the Bowl on Saturday, July 27.