It’s been a great few days for local riders results-wise at the TT.
While it has been a frustrating week weather-wise for everyone involved in the meeting, organisers have managed to get nearly all of the races completed so far.
The one exception is the second Sidecar TT which has now been rescheduled for today (Friday) - all being well.
The week began with Manxman Nathan Harrison recording the best result of his fledgling TT career to date when flying to fourth place in Monday’s Superbike Race.
After achieving his first unofficial 130mph lap in practice, the Onchan rider went even better when clocking a 131.270mph average speed during the opening lap from a standing start.
While he may have narrowly missed out on what would have been a first TT podium, there was certainly no denying the Crowe brothers in that afternoon’s opening Sidecar Race.
After racking up their first TT victories last year when winning both three-wheel contests in 2024, the Jurby siblings were simply in a class of their own on Monday.
Aboard their LCR Honda, the reigning Isle of Man Sport Team of the Year winners dominated throughout the two-lapper, opening up a commanding 36.2-second lead after the first lap.
Indeed, by the finish the pair were more than one minute 17 seconds clear of nearest rivals Ben Birchall and passenger Patrick Rosney.
All eyes will now be on the Crowes to see if they can make it back-to-back doubles in today’s second Sidecar Race.
It was then the turn of Ramsey Rocket Conor Cummins to lead the local charge in Monday evening’s opening Supersport TT when he came home in 10th place on board is Burrows Racing Ducati.
Not far behind was Nathan Harrison in 12th, two places behind Joe Yeardsley in 14th. David Rigby was 26th, with Jamie Cringle in 31st and Paul Cassidy in 37th.
The following day, Laxey resident Dean Harrison then won Tuesday evening’s Superstock race to claim Honda UK’s first TT victory in a decade and his fourth overall.
The popular Yorkshireman clinched his maiden Superstock win in the shortened two-lap contest by 11.656 seconds from Monday’s Superbike winner Davey Todd. Cummins was the next best local in a fine sixth place, one ahead of Nathan Harrison.
But Tuesday arguably belonged to Santon man Mikey Evans who - on what was his 32nd birthday - claimed his maiden TT podium in the opening Supertwin contest.
Not only did he share the rostrum with hat-trick hero Michael Dunlop - but Evans also marked his big day by clocking up his first 130mph lap around the Mountain Course when recording 130.094 in the earlier Stocker race.
Another to catch the eye in the Twins race was local man Marcus Simpson who came home in a good 15th place, his second-best result to date at the TT.
Evans followed up his maiden podium with another top-10 showing in Wednesday’s sole race, the second Supersport TT.
That race saw Dean Harrison on the rostrum yet again in second place, while Cummins was 12th and Nathan Harrison made it four locals in the top 15 when coming home in 14th place.
All in, it’s been an impressive start to the TT for the local contingent – with hopefully more success to follow between now and the blue riband Senior TT finale on Saturday.
