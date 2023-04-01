FC Isle of Man made the perfect start to their busy weekend in the North West Counties League Premier Division with a 2-0 win away at Lower Breck.
Charlie Higgins and skipper Sean Doyle struck in either half to ensure the Ravens stay 10 points clear of the league's two relegation places with four games left to play.
The first of these is tomorrow, Sunday, when islanders travel to Longridge Town at 1.45pm.
The Manx side's second campaign comes to a close with a run of three home games at the Bowl.