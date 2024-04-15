Braddan’s could be all but relegated from the Canada Life Premier League this evening without kicking a ball.
If relegation rivals Marown beat Douglas Royal in the pair’s top-flight encounter, the Crosby side would move nine points clear of the Swans, with the latter only having three games left to play.
The division’s bottom side also have an inferior goal difference.
St John’s match with title contenders Ayre United has been awarded to the Tangerines with the Saints unable to field a side.
That means United are now only three points behind leaders Peel, but with two games in hand. The westerners face second-bottom St George’s this evening.
Onchan can move five points clear at the top of Division Two with victory at Gymns. The Os’ nearest rivals Castletown and Foxdale are both not in action tonight.
Tuesday, April 16
Canada Life Premier League (6.30pm kick-offs)
St George’s v Peel
Rushen United v St Mary’s
St John’s United A-W Ayre United
Ramsey v Corinthians
Marown v Douglas Royal
DPS Division Two (6.30pm)
DHSOB v Malew
Gymns v Onchan
RYCOB v Michael United
Colby v Douglas and District
Pulrose United v Governor’s Athletic
Wednesday, April 17
Canada Life Combination One (6.30pm)
Marown v Rushen United
Ayre United v St John’s United
Braddan v Ramsey
DPS Combination Two (6.30pm)
Malew v Governor’s Athletic
Onchan v Douglas and District
Foxdale v RYCOB
Michael United v DHSOB
Thursday, April 18
Cowell Cup first round (6.30pm)
Michael United v Marown
Rushen United v Castletown
Union Mills v Braddan
Onchan v Douglas Royal
Governor’s Athletic v Ramsey
Peel v St Mary’s
RYCOB v DHSOB
Corinthians v Laxey
Saturday, April 20
Manx Quality Sheds Hospital Cup Preliminary Round (2.30pm)
Corinthians v DHSOB
Union Mills v Ayre United
Foxdale v Douglas Royal
Malew v Gymns
Peel v Governor’s Athletic
Rushen United v St John’s United
St Mary’s v Ramsey
Marown v Castletown
RYCOB v Pulrose
Sunday, April 21
Ascot Hotel Junior Cup Preliminary Round (2pm)
Douglas and District v Marown
Douglas Royal v DHSOB
Braddan v Rushen United
Laxey v Ramsey
Governor’s Athletic v Foxdale
Peel v Colby
Douglas Athletic v Malew
Onchan v St John’s United
Canada Life Women’s FA Cup Final (2.45pm @ Bowl)
Peel v Onchan