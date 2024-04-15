Braddan’s could be all but relegated from the Canada Life Premier League this evening without kicking a ball.

If relegation rivals Marown beat Douglas Royal in the pair’s top-flight encounter, the Crosby side would move nine points clear of the Swans, with the latter only having three games left to play.

The division’s bottom side also have an inferior goal difference.

St John’s match with title contenders Ayre United has been awarded to the Tangerines with the Saints unable to field a side.

That means United are now only three points behind leaders Peel, but with two games in hand. The westerners face second-bottom St George’s this evening.

Onchan can move five points clear at the top of Division Two with victory at Gymns. The Os’ nearest rivals Castletown and Foxdale are both not in action tonight.

Tuesday, April 16

Canada Life Premier League (6.30pm kick-offs)

St George’s v Peel

Rushen United v St Mary’s

St John’s United A-W Ayre United

Ramsey v Corinthians

Marown v Douglas Royal

DPS Division Two (6.30pm)

DHSOB v Malew

Gymns v Onchan

RYCOB v Michael United

Colby v Douglas and District

Pulrose United v Governor’s Athletic

Wednesday, April 17

Canada Life Combination One (6.30pm)

Marown v Rushen United

Ayre United v St John’s United

Braddan v Ramsey

DPS Combination Two (6.30pm)

Malew v Governor’s Athletic

Onchan v Douglas and District

Foxdale v RYCOB

Michael United v DHSOB

Thursday, April 18

Cowell Cup first round (6.30pm)

Michael United v Marown

Rushen United v Castletown

Union Mills v Braddan

Onchan v Douglas Royal

Governor’s Athletic v Ramsey

Peel v St Mary’s

RYCOB v DHSOB

Corinthians v Laxey

Saturday, April 20

Manx Quality Sheds Hospital Cup Preliminary Round (2.30pm)

Corinthians v DHSOB

Union Mills v Ayre United

Foxdale v Douglas Royal

Malew v Gymns

Peel v Governor’s Athletic

Rushen United v St John’s United

St Mary’s v Ramsey

Marown v Castletown

RYCOB v Pulrose

Sunday, April 21

Ascot Hotel Junior Cup Preliminary Round (2pm)

Douglas and District v Marown

Douglas Royal v DHSOB

Braddan v Rushen United

Laxey v Ramsey

Governor’s Athletic v Foxdale

Peel v Colby

Douglas Athletic v Malew

Onchan v St John’s United

Canada Life Women’s FA Cup Final (2.45pm @ Bowl)

Peel v Onchan            