Could the traditional kick-off times in Manx football be a thing of the past?
Manx football online fanzine Upfront Footy recently conducted a survey to find out is players and teams would favour changing from the normal 2pm and 2.30pm kick-offs that are currently in place in the men’s season.
More than 500 people responded to the survey and over half are in favour of a 1pm kick-off all-year round, as the following report from Dean Turton shows:
𝙄𝙨 𝙞𝙩 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙭 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡’𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙠𝙞𝙘𝙠-𝙤𝙛𝙛 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨?
Traditionally, Manx football matches have kicked off at 2.30pm during the lighter months and 2pm in winter. This longstanding tradition was put in place to accommodate players who worked Saturday mornings.
But cup games have always been the outlier, with kick-off times ranging anywhere between 1pm and 2pm to factor in extra-time and penalties.
But times have changed and the world has moved on. Fewer people work on Saturday mornings and the availability of 3pm kick-offs on television has also shifted viewing habits.
It seems the time has come for Manx football to reassess its start times and move into the modern era with earlier kick-offs.
A remarkable 𝟱𝟲𝟱 people responded to the Upfront Footy social media survey and the results are telling:
𝟱𝟯 percent are in favour of a 1pm kick-off year-round
𝟮𝟭% opt for a 2pm start
𝟮𝟬% would prefer a 1.30pm kick-off
Only 𝟲% voted to keep the 2.30pm start time
The data is crystal clear: players and officials overwhelmingly support earlier start times.
This feedback, coming directly from those who play and officiate the game, clearly requires some attention.
But the decision lies in the hands of the clubs. If players and committee members want change, they must start the conversation and take action.
So, could this small change be key to reversing the rapid decline of the men’s game? In my opinion, absolutely.
Moving to earlier kick-offs would mean less waiting around in the morning and allow players and officials to finish their games earlier in the day.
This would give them time to return to the clubhouse, watch televised 3pm fixtures and enjoy social time with their team-mates and supporters, potentially increasing revenue streams for clubs, as those in attendance wouldn’t have to leave straight away.
Additionally, earlier kick-offs may encourage more match officials to get involved, as many of those who voted expressed their preference for an earlier start.
This potential change is not governed by English FA laws. It’s actually a very simple process to drive, a club just needs to bring it to the table and then a vote by the member clubs who sit on the FA council takes place.
The information on what people want is there, backed up by real-time data, and the majority opinion is clear.
I’ve provided the data and feedback, but I have no say in what happens next. You do!
There is no better time than now to start that conversation at your clubs, push for change and bring Manx football in line with a schedule that works for the majority in the modern era.