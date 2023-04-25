FC Isle of Man have appointed Paul Jones as the Ravens’ manager on a permanent basis.
Jones has filled the post on an interim basis since November after Chris Bass Sr left the role and has recently overseen an improvement in the team’s results and performances which ultimately lifted the team to a final position of 13th in the NWCFL Premier Division.
Ravens chair Gill Christian said: 'We are pleased to be able to appoint Paul to the permanent role.
'Paul’s appointment comes at the end of a process laid down in the club’s constitution whereby we invited expressions of interest from all interested parties. There were a number of excellent applicants and we are very grateful to everyone who contacted and took the time to meet with us.
'Ultimately the board agreed that Paul was the natural choice to continue the recent good work and keep some continuity for the team.
'We’re all looking forward to Paul leading the team next season, building on the progress he and the team have demonstrated over the last few months.'
The former Rushen United and Isle of Man FA representative team manager said: 'I am delighted and honoured to accept the position of manager on a permanent basis.
'I am now looking forward to the challenge of building on all the good work we have done to date, and to continue to move the club on to the next level.'