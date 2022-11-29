The Dixcart Railway Cup final may yet have to be played in the new year because of a fixture backlog in the Canada Life Premier League.
The semi-finals of the yuletide competition were scheduled to take place on December 10, but will hopefully now take place the following Saturday (December 17) with the top four team’s qualification not yet cut and dry.
League leaders Peel are all but qualified, but who will join them in the semi-final draw is open for debate. Union Mills, St John’s, Corinthians, Ramsey, Laxey, holders Ayre United and Onchan could all still mathmatically qualify for the competition, with most having several games in hand.
In an attempt to get the Railway Cup final played on its traditional Boxing Day date, the FA’s competitions management committee has scheduled the following Canada Life Premier League fixtures for December 10:
Rushen United v Ayre United
Corinthians v Union Mills
Laxey v Peel
St John’s United v Ramsey
St George’s v Onchan
Douglas Royal v Marown
An FA statement added: ‘If the top four positions are known after this and next weekend’s game have been played the Dixcart Railway Cup semi-finals will be played on December 17. If the top four positions are not known until after December 17, the semi-finals will be played on Boxing Day with the final at a later date.’