Mark Wolfenden has been named as the Canada Life Premier League Player of the Month for February.
The St Mary’s attacker has enjoyed a fine return to football after a long-term injury lay-off and has enjoyed an excellent few weeks recently for the Saints.
The striker kicked off the month by scoring against one of his (many) former clubs in a 0-5 victory at Onchan, before putting reigning Premier League champions Ayre United to the sword with a two-goal salvo at the Bowl.
His scoring run continued the following week with another strike against St George’s at Glencrutchery Road to complete a good month for Alex Harrison’s charges.
Those efforts garnered a return of six points from Eric Clague’s player ratings panel which was enough to just about edge past Rushen United’s Scott Mason.
The latter continued his superb recent form with another strong month to help the Spaniards maintain their run of form which has seen them climb away from the relegation zone and challenge for a top-four finish.
The southerners started the month with an impressive 1-3 victory at champions Ayre United to all but end the defence of their league title, before the Spaniards defeated St George’s and held champions-elect Peel to a 1-1 draw in the latest Old Firm clash at Douglas Road.
While he may have just missed out on the overall Player of the Month award, with Mason catching the eye in all of those games, he has duly been named the Under-21 Player of the Month for the second time in a row.
Just missing out on the monthly prizes were Peel’s Tomas Brown and Mason’s team-mate Jamie Cadwallader only half a point back.
Brown has continued his scintillating for in front of goal this season for the westerners, chipping in with a five-goal haul against Union Mills to further cement his lead in the race for the Golden Boot award.
Completing a double success for Rushen United, Andrew Moody has been named as the Manager of the Month for February.
After a slow start to the campaign which briefly threatened to drag the Spaniards into a relegation dogfight, Moody has turned things around in fine fashion on the south coast and his side are now the form team in the Premier League.
Player ratings for the month of February:
Mark Wolfenden (St Mary's) 6
Scott Mason (Rushen Utd) 6
Tomas Brown (Peel) 5.5
Jamie Cadwallader (Rushen Utd) 5.5
Mark Blair (Rushen Utd) 5
Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd) 5
Chris Bass (St George's) 4.5
Scott Horne (Peel) 4.5
Frank Jones (St Mary's) 4.5
Luke Murray (St John's Utd) 4.5
Manager of the Month - Andrew Moody (Rushen Utd)
The Canada Life Premier League leading points scorers at the end of February:
1, Tomas Brown (Peel) 40.5 pts
2, Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd) 39
3, Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd) 33.5
4, Callum Taggart (St John's Utd) 30.5
5, Jason Charmer (Foxdale) 27.5
6=, Karl Clark (St Mary's) 26
6=, Nathan Yates (Union Mills) 26
7, Dylan Pickles (Ramsey) 25.5
8=, Graham Kennish (Ramsey) 24
8=, Joe Bergquist (St Mary's) 24
Leading referees for the 2024-25 season:
Sam Palmer 79.16 average score from six matches
Stuart Morris 79.12 from 17
Andy Lodge 79.10 from 10
Stephanie Shaw 79.00 from four.