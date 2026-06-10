Castletown and RYCOB will contest this season’s Paul Henry Gold Cup final after winning their respective semi-finals on Tuesday evening.
The end-of-season Division Two competition was delayed this year as a result of teams playing extra games in the second tier during the 2025-26 campaign – 27 league matches compared to the normal 24.
This ensured a rare foray into June football for several sides as they battled for the final piece of silverware up for grabs this season.
A southern derby took place at Station Fields where Colby hosted Castletown and it was the latter side who emphatically booked their place in this weekend’s final with a 5-0 victory.
The Mets put the understrength Division Two champions to the sword with a blistering first-half display, with Ollie Leigh opening the scoring from close range in the first few minutes.
Jacob Crook then grabbed a second for the visitors when he nipped in and fired home at the near post, before adding another soon after in similar circumstances.
And it wasn’t long before Crook scored again to complete his hat-trick and put the game beyond Colby’s reach.
The scoring was completed within the opening half an hour when Leigh helped himself to his second of the evening and, despite further chances in the second half, it remained 5-0 until full-time.
The other semi-final proved to be a much closer affair, with Ramsey Youth Centre edging past Marown 2-1 in a game switched to Ayre United’s ground at Andreas Playing Fields.
The northerners were forced to come from behind to book their place in the final after Alex Marley have the Crosby outfit a first-half lead.
But Adrian Skrabucha levelled for Youthie right on the stroke of half-time before Niall Johnson grabbed the winner midway through the second half, with Matthew Rice missing a late chance for Marown to force extra-time.
- Castletown and Youthie will face off in the Gold Cup final at the Bowl this Saturday afternoon, kicking off at 2.45pm.
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