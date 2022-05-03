Brazilian flair is Silva lining in latest TotW

Young Laxey goalkeeper Eamon McKiernan plucks the ball out of the air under pressure from several Rushen United players during Saturday’s Hospital Cup first round clash at Glen Road. The shot-stopper and Spaniards midfielder Jamie Johnston (No.9) both earned places in the latest Team of the Week (Photo: Gary Weightman) ( Gary Weightman/VanninPhotos.com )

There’s a distinctive South American flavour to the latest instalment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week.

Or most specifically, there’s some Brazilian flair in the hypothetical XI for the very first time after last weekend’s Hospital Cup first round ties.

The player in question is the wonderfully-named Edson Michiles Da Silva who has stolen the show since moving to Castletown a few weeks ago.

The midfielder ran the show for the Mets last Saturday as he helped himself to a hat-trick during an extraordinary 15-goal thriller with Foxdale at the Stadium,

That treble helped Castletown edged past the Billy Goat Park outfit 8-7 after extra-time and earned his place in a three-man Team of the Week midfield alongside Connor Birch and Jamie Johnston.

Supersub Furo Davies may have stolen the headlines but Johnston was arguably Rushen’s star performer during the Spaniards’ dramatic come-from-behind victory at Laxey, while Birch was St Georges’ best player as the Saints recorded a battling 2-1 win over a brave Marown side at Glencrutchery Road.

Also impressing in the latter game was youngster Jacob Butler who didn’t look out of place in the Marown defence as he helped his side frustrate Geordies, therefore he takes his place in a traditional four-man backline.

Joining him are Douglas Royal’s Simon Dooley, Peel’s Tom Wood and DHSOB stalwart Martin King.

Wood and King were the stars of the show for their respective sides as they produced commanding performances at Blackberry Lane, with Wood helping the westerners win 3-1.

Attacking full-back Dooley was highly impressive as Royal booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 4-2 win at RYCOB, getting his name on the scoresheet in the process. Narrowly missing out on a place in the TotW defence was Owen Quayle who enjoyed another fine game at the back for Union Mills against Douglas and District.

Stealing the show in that game at Noble’s Park was Jordan Crawley who delivered another eye-catching appearance in a fine season, helping himself to a hat-trick against the second division side.

He takes his place in the Team of the Week attack alongside Corinthians duo Luke Murray and Adam McCullough who were both in ruthless form last weekend.

FC Isle of Man star Murray chipped in with a goal while McCullough bagged a hat-trick as the Whites romped to an 11-0 win over Division Two side Governor’s Athletic.

Donning the goalkeeper jersey in the latest TotW is Laxey youngster Eamon McKiernan who pulled off numerous excellent saves as the Miners very nearly upset Hospital Cup contenders Rushen at Glen Road.

Just missing out on the hypothetical XI was Charlie Harrison of Foxdale and Douglas Royal talent Harley Jackson.

Claiming the referee of the week honours is Stuart Kneen who impressed in the middle during the Laxey v Rushen United clash.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Goalkeeper

Eamon McKiernan (Laxey)

Defence

Simon Dooley (D. Royal)

Tom Wood (Peel)

Martin King (DHSOB)

Jacob Butler (Marown)

Midfield

Edson Michiles Da Silva (Castletown)

Connor Birch (St George’s)

Jamie Johnson (Rushen)

Attack

Jordan Crawley (Union Mills)

Luke Murray (Corinthians)

Adam McCullough (Corinthians)

Referee