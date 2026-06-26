The Isle of Man’s women’s football team are through to the final of this weekend’s Cherry Godfrey Cup after winning their semi-final on Friday evening.
The Manx side, who are the biennial competitions reigning champions, beat hosts Guernsey 3-1 to secure their place in Saturday afternoon’s final.
There they will place the winner of Jersey’s match with the Isle of Wight.
Wayne Lisy’s charges were 2-0 up at the half-time interval thanks to an own goal and a strike from recently crowned FA Women’s Player of the Year Sarah Wignall.
The hosts pulled one back at the start of the second half, but Lisa Costain’s 88th-minute strike ensured the defending champions booked their place in the final.
The Manx side’s semi-final tie was brought forward earlier in the day after Jersey’s flight to their fellow Channel Island was delayed until this evening.
This meant they didn’t arrive in Guernsey until after 6pm and were due to play the Isle of Wight at 8.45pm.
The final kicks off at 5pm on Saturday teatime and is being streamed on the Guernsey FA YouTube channel.
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