Isle of Man Walking Football Association will tackle a busy programme of fixtures for 2026, with the national 50s and 60s sides set for a packed campaign both on and off the island.
The season begins in just a few weeks’ time on Saturday, March 7 when the over-50s and 60s squads travel to Birmingham for a tournament against England and the Celtic Nations, providing an early test against high-quality opposition.
Attention then turns overseas on April 18 when the Isle of Man over-60s team heads to Portugal to compete in a major international event featuring 24 teams from 10 countries across three continents.
Home supporters will get their first taste of international action on April 25-26 when the IoMWFA 60/65s host the England Parkinson’s team at St John’s.
The Greater Manchester League, now perennial visitors to the island, then return on May 9-10 with another strong representative side.
Saturday, July 11 is likely to be one of the standout dates of the year, with the Isle of Man travelling to Birmingham for a six-way tournament involving teams from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Caribbean.
The international season then concludes on September 8-9 with a return fixture against the Greater Manchester League at Heywood.
Preparations are already well underway, with team training taking place at St John’s on Monday evenings.
The Isle of Man has enjoyed notable success in recent seasons, recording impressive victories over both Wales and England, and national team manager Tony Sewell will be aiming to build on that progress in 2026.
The IoMWFA continues to grow and is keen to welcome new members of all abilities, both men and women, to join the sport at every level as another important season approaches.
