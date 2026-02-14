FC Isle of Man’s trip to Barnoldswick Town was called off on Saturday afternoon as the overnight wintry weather effected the squad’s travel plans.
The Ravens were due to visit the Lancashire side in the North West Counties Premier Division but flight disruption at Ronaldsway on Saturday morning and a risk of cancellation to the late-night Steam Packet sailing from Heysham meant the game was postponed.
A spokesperson for the Bowl club added: ‘We requested that the NWCFL allow a postponement in the interests of player welfare.
‘Thank you to the league and Barnoldswick for their understanding with this issue and to our fans who were due to travel.
‘A new date will be announced in due course.’
The Manx side are scheduled to return to action this coming Saturday, February 21 with the first in a run of seven home games. League leaders Wythenshawe Town are the visitors to the Bowl.
To mark the extended run of home fixtures, the club has announced a reduced ticket price of £7 for adults.
A club spokesperson said: ‘We are proud to have one of the highest average attendances not only in our league, but across our level in the whole of the English football pyramid.
‘We firmly believe that football is for everyone and this pricing reflects our commitment to keeping our amazing island community at the heart of the Ravens.
‘Whether it is at home or across the Irish Sea, our fans are amongst the most dedicated, passionate and welcoming crowds you are likely to find at any level, so whether you’ve followed the Ravens but never been to a game or attend the occasional game, grab your mates and back the lads.’
To sweeten the deal, fans attending six of the seven games will be entered into a prize draw to win a weekend in Liverpool. Season ticket holders are automatically entered and, in honour of the seven-game run, will receive free cans of 7UP .
