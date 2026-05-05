A former British Superbike Championship campaigner will make his TT and Southern 100 debut this summer.
Franco Bourne, who will also make his debut at this week’s North West 200, already has an impressive racing résumé despite only being 22 years of age.
He secured the British Moto3 Championship title in 2020 before stepping up to the British Junior Superstock, where he claimed the runner-up spot in 2022.
His progression continued in 2023 with a move into the highly competitive 1000cc Superstock class. After taking victory at the opening round, Bourne earned a call-up to the official Honda Racing British Superbike team, deputising for the injured Andrew Irwin.
Continuing in the British Superbike Championship in 2024 with Rapid Honda, Bourne again scored points finishes before making the transition from short circuits to road racing later in the season with outings at Oliver’s Mount and the Irish National road races.
More recently, Bourne has joined Team ILR, operated by 10-time TT winner Ian Lougher.
Bourne is the first rider to benefit from the TT’s newly introduced ‘pilot lap’ initiative.
Seen as a development pathway for potential newcomers the scheme, launched at last year’s TT, allowed Bourne and others to experience the Mountain Course on closed roads in a controlled, non-competitive environment under the guidance of experienced rider liaison officers such as Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle.
The County Durham man will contest the TT’s Superstock races on a Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade, previously ridden by Manxman Nathan Harrison, whilst also competing in the Sportbike class aboard a Paton S1-R, under the Team ILR with Frog Vehicle Developments banner
For the Southern 100, Bourne is expected to contest multiple classes, campaigning the Paton and Fireblade in addition to a Honda CBR600RR in the Supersport category.
Lougher said: ‘We’re delighted to be supporting Franco’s move into pure road racing. He’s a rider with real potential and the right attitude, and our aim is to give him the guidance and environment to develop further.
‘The experience he’s gained so far and the steps he’s taking to learn the Mountain Course align with how we nurture and encourage up‑and‑coming talent.
‘We’re looking forward to a busy and rewarding 2026 together.’
Speaking about the Southern 100, the five-time solo champion added: ‘Team ILR have brought a number of riders to Billown since I retired and this year we have Franco who I think is a fantastic rider with immense amount of talent and raw speed.
‘He’s a newcomer so as a team we want to nurture him and bring him on and see him progress in a happy and stress free environment. Even I am quite excited to see how he gets on.’
Bourne added: ‘The pilot lap in 2025 was really good in helping me understand more about what the TT demands. That experience made the decision clear, and now it’s about coming back to the Island well prepared.
‘I am already looking forward to TT under the mentorship of road racing legend Ian Lougher and everyone at Team ILR.
‘I’m also really looking forward to racing at the Southern 100 in July.
‘I can’t wait to race around the Billown Course - it is a course and meeting I have watched many times on TV and always wished I could race there, so with Team ILR’s support I am pleased it’s now going to happen.’
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