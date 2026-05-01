An eight-strong Utmost Wealth-supported Isle of Man Swimming Club team set no fewer than four Manx records at the recent Aquatics GB Swimming Championships at the London Aquatics Centre.
The high-calibre performances came from the off with Conor Mealin’s British Championships debut of 30.43 seconds in the 50m breaststroke showing he is firmly on the comeback trail after a lengthy injury lay-off, while Alex Turnbull produced his second-fastest time ever with a very respectable 29.46s.
As Mealin returns to full fitness, it will be exciting to see these two push each other on, alongside Harry Robinson, who is also capable of similar times in this event.
Mount Kelly-based Ella Justice qualified third fastest for the B final of the 100m backstroke in 1 minute 3.35 seconds.
She went on to enjoy an outstanding meet, highlights being two new Manx records in the 50m and 100m freestyle.
Her performances were particularly significant as she broke long-standing records held by former Great Britain international Charlotte Atkinson.
Justice clocked a swift 26.52s in the 50m freestyle, before lowering the 100m mark to 57.36 - continuing her steady climb up the British rankings.
Sixteen-year-old Libby Curphey also impressed in the 50m backstroke, finishing in 30.83 - only half a second shy of a place in the junior final, with another year still to come in the age group.
Justice added a solid 30.25 in the same event, while fellow backstroke specialist Charlie Foster recorded 2:09.10 in the 200m on his British Championships debut.
Back among the squad’s more established names, Joel Watterson, Harry Robinson and Peter Allen all qualified for the 50m butterfly.
Watterson posted 24.61 in the heats - his third-fastest time ever - before improving to 24.49 in the B final to secure a superb sixth place.
Allen continued his return from injury with a promising 25.48, just outside his lifetime best, while Robinson underlined his strong form with a rapid 24.86, his rivalry with Watterson clearly driving both swimmers on.
All three had busy programmes across the meet. Watterson recorded a season’s best 51.06 in the 100m freestyle and added a 56.67 in the 100m butterfly. Allen’s 55.95 in the latter event marked further progress in his return to form, while he also posted a season’s best of 1:56.59 in the 200m freestyle.
The Watterson-Robinson rivalry continued in the 50m freestyle, where Robinson clocked 23.58 before Watterson powered to 23.15, his fastest time for four years, and one which broke his own Manx record of 23.20 set at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 in Birmingham.
Robinson, however, had the final word in his trademark 50m backstroke. After qualifying for the B final in 26.54, he surged to a superb 26.27 in the final to break Grant Halsall’s 12-year-old Manx record.
With eight Manx swimmers competing, four new national records and several final appearances at this early stage of the summer season, the signs are extremely encouraging as the Isle of Man team targets Commonwealth Games selection and looks ahead to performing on the big stage in Glasgow this July.
Thanks go to Utmost for its continued support, and to the Manx coaching team and managers for their many hours poolside throughout the meet.
VANESSA CHRISTIAN
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