The two sides beat their respective opponents Douglas Royal 4-0 and Onchan 11-1 in the semi-finals held at the Bowl on Sunday.
Peel – whose only success in this competition was back in 2020 – beat seven-time winners Royal in the first of the semis.
All of the goals came in the opening half, with Eleanor Gawne, Becky Corkish, Leah Clegg and Maxine Smalley all on target for the westerners.
Nine-time winners Corinthians beat Onchan 11-1. Having led 4-1 at half-time, Casey Halsall (4), Erin Sells (2), Emily Rawlins (2), Kiera Griffiths and Holly Sumner netted for the Ballafletcher outfit. The Os’ response came from a Ruby Palmer penalty kick.
