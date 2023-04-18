Corinthians kept their slender title ambitions alive with a 3-0 victory over Rushen United at Ballafletcher on Tuesday evening courtesy of a first-half Jay Chatwood hat-trick.
The former Foxdale striker showed all the credentials why he’s made the squad for the trip to Guernsey for the Island Games in July.
Netting after 12 minutes, the Whites seized on a loose pass and Danny Gerrard forced the counter before his cross from the right picked out Chatwood at the far post to head home.
Corinthians doubled their lead on 28 minutes when Ryan Gartland’s inch-perfect cross from the left found Chatwood to direct another header home.
While the visitors couldn’t make their passes count in the final third, the Whites were finding feet with some neat passing and having the luxury of starting with FC Isle of Man striker Sean Doyle.
The latter started a move on 42 minutes, picking out Gerrard who slipped a pass to two-time Silver Boot winner Chatwood to stroke home and complete his hat-trick.
Although Rushen played with more energy in the second half with the introduction of their substitutes, they very rarely troubled Corinthians goalkeeper Adam Killey as the Whites registered the three points at the final whistle.
DOM’S LATE STRIKE PROVIDES A RIGHT ROYAL WINNER
Douglas Royal recorded one of their best results of the season at Andreas on Tuesday evening with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ayre United.
During what was a well-contested affair throughout, it required a late strike four minutes from time by in-form winger Dominic McHarrie-Brennan to allow the Douglas side to return home with all three points.
The home side began the game on the front foot, with Johnny Shields failing to convert the first two chances of the contest.
Royal, though, gradually worked their way into the game and broke the deadlock on 40 minutes when Jamie Agnew netted from the spot after he had been tripped in the Ayre box.
The second half was only three minutes old when following an excellent run down the left from Shields he provided the perfect cross for Harry Best to fire home the equaliser.
The visitors built up their momentum in the closing stages and, following a scramble in the home box, McHarrie-Brennan was on hand to net a deserved winner.
The stand-out moment of the half, though, was a magnificent one-handed reaction save from Ayre keeper Dan Kelly to deny a superbly-struck shot from distance by Sam Trayler.
Royal boss Michael Fitzmaurice proudly pointed out at the end of the contest that this was the visitors’ sixth unbeaten league match in a row.
ERIC CLAGUE