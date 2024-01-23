The 16th Team of the Week of the season is comprised of players that shone in the three Canada Life Premier League to beat the weather on Saturday.
With only a trio of matches going ahead, a number of players grasped the opportunity to secure a first appearance of the campaign in the side.
Claiming the hypothetical XI’s number one jersey this week is St John’s goalkeeper Alex Haddock.
The former Braddan stopper was in fine form for the Saints producing a number of fine saves during the second half of the Johnners’ narrow defeat at the hands of Douglas Royal.
In front of Haddock, the four-man defence comprises players from four different clubs.
Aaron Babb makes his seasonal bow after impressing for Douglas Royal in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over St John’s.
Babb was the stand-out defender for the Ballafletcher outfit with a competent performance at right back.
Alongside Babb, slots in Peel’s Aaron Costain.
The former Foxdale man swapped the forward line for a place at the back at half-time during Saturday’s win over Rushen and certainly caught the eye at the heart of the Peel defence that switched to a back three.
Laxey’s Tom Kenny was the pick of the Miners’ back four and netted a superb strike in the Glen Road outfit’s impressive 6-1 victory over St George’s.
Completing the TotW’s defensive ranks is Rushen’s Alex Guy.
The experienced left-back produced another impressive display, helping reduce the number chances created by Peel during the opening half of the pair’s Old Firm encounter.
The three-man midfield also features another two players that lined up at Douglas Road at the weekend.
Rushen’s Matty Lamb worked hard in midfield and his passing display was second to none as he picked up a second TotW appearance of the league season.
On the opposing side, Taylor Andrews was in superb form on the left side of midfield and netted his 14th goal of the campaign to help earn his fifth TotW appearance of the term.
Joining the Old Firm rivals is Douglas Royal’s George Newton.
Newton produced an impressive display at the centre of midfield as Royal returned to winning ways in their 2-1 victory over St John’s.
Newton’s Royal team-mate Dom McHarrie-Brennan lines up in attack alongside Laxey duo Ryan Gartland and Adam Mealin.
McHarrie-Brennan has returned to top form in recent matches and was on target with both goals in his side’s victory on Saturday.
Gartland proved his versatility against former club St George’s with an impressive performance and two goals as they beat their rivals at Glen Road.
Mealin makes a third TotW appearance of the season after his performance caught the eye again against the Geordies.
Claiming the referee’s whistle this week is Andy Lodge.
Lodge turned in a near faultless display as Laxey triumphed over St George’s at Glen Road under difficult conditions.
Team of the Week 20/1/23
Goalkeeper
Alex Haddock (St John’s) Team of the Week appearances this season: 2
Defenders
Aaron Babb (Douglas Royal) TotW apps: 1
Aaron Costain (Peel) TotW apps: 1
Tom Kenny (Laxey) TotW apps: 1
Alex Guy (Rushen) TotW apps: 1
Midfielders
Matty Lamb (Rushen) TotW apps: 2
George Newton (Douglas Royal) TotW apps: 1
Taylor Andrews (Peel) TotW apps: 5
Attackers
Dom McHarrie-Brennan (D’Royal) TotW apps: 1
Ryan Gartland (Laxey) TotW apps: 1
Adam Mealin (Laxey) TotW apps: 3
Referee
Andy Lodge (Laxey v St George’s)