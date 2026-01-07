There are some interesting match-ups on the cards in Ardern and Druggan Division Two this weekend.
After a brief hiatus for the festive break plus last weekend’s preliminary round of the FA Cup, league action returns this Saturday and there’s a full programme of five games scheduled to go ahead in the second tier.
The pick of these is arguably at the Memorial Playing Fields in Crosby where Marown take on league leaders Castletown.
The latter have enjoyed a flying near first half of the campaign, picking up 11 wins and a draw from their opening 13 games of the season.
That put them two points clear of Colby at the turn of the year and well placed to challenge for the title and promotion to the Premier League.
Marown are currently sitting fifth in the table some points behind the Mets but, such has been the stop-start nature of their return to Division Two, Dave Brew’s side have no fewer than four games in hand on the top three.
Should they win all of those then they could drag themselves back into the mix for an immediate return to the top flight.
Elsewhere in the second tier, second-placed Colby will be aiming to extend their four-match winning run when they travel to the capital to take on fallen giants St George’s.
The Moonlighters will be on a high after knocking Premier League side Foxdale out of the FA Cup last weekend but will need to be wary of complacency against a Geordies that battled well against Onchan last Saturday and also beat third-placed RYCOB recently.
The latter will be favourites to return to winning ways when they travel to Governors Athletic, while fourth-placed Pulrose United face an intriguing trip to Ballafletcher to take on Douglas Royal.
The final game in Division Two sees Malew head to Groves Road to take on a Douglas and District side still searching for their first win of the season.
