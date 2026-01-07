Action in the Canada Life Premier League resumes this Saturday afternoon with six games planned in Manx football’s top flight.
Heading into the first round of league fixtures of 2026, Corinthians currently hold a four-point advantage at the head of the standings from title rivals Peel.
The westerners, who beat Corinthians 5-0 prior to the festive break, have two games in hands on the Railway Cup victors and will be favourites to pick up another three points when Union Mills visit Douglas Road this weekend.
Mills, however, arguably registered their result of the season last time out when they dumped holders Ayre United out of the FA Cup with a 4-1 victory at the weekend.
The pair have yet to play each other this campaign, but expect the westerners to edge this one and keep the pressure on at the top.
Corinthians should also be favourites to claim the spoils when they travel to second-bottom DHSOB. Again, however, like the Millers, Old Boys claimed a good cup scalp last time out beating Ramsey despite being reduced to 10 for a large chunk of the match.
The reverse fixture ended in a 5-3 victory for the Whites and Saturday’s match should be another high-scoring encounter.
Fourth-place hosts fifth-place at Glen Road on Saturday as Laxey face Rushen United in what is likely to be one of the games of the day.
The Miners’ form has tailed off a little in recent weeks, but it will be hard to separate the two sides who shared a rare 0-0 draw in September’s reverse fixture.
Another close game looks on the cards at Billy Goat Park where Foxdale host relegation rivals Braddan. Three points for the latter would give them some breathing space over DHSOB in the race to beat the drop.
Elsewhere, there’s a couple of mid-table battles - St John’s United host Ramsey at Mullen-e-Cloie, while Onchan take on Ayre United at the Nivison.
