Luke Doherty has been named as the Canada Life Player of the Month for December and January.
With a reduced Premier League fixture list because of the Railway and FA Cups plus the festive break, it was decided to combine the two months.
Doherty has enjoyed an excellent season so far for Peel, helping the westerners mount a serious title challenge for the first time in years.
Indeed, his performances at the back for the Sunset City side have played a key role in them holding pole position at the top of the Premier League - Peel currently boast the meanest defence in the division.
During December and January, Doherty helped his side defeat Onchan, Laxey, Union Mills and Douglas Royal, as well as drawing away at reigning champions Ayre United.
As such, the defender impressed Eric Clague’s esteemed player ratings panel to the tune of 9.5 points for the two points.
Only half a mark behind him were two players, Laxey’s Brody Patience and Rushen United’s Stephen Riding.
The latter has been instrumental in helping the Spaniards recover from a difficult start to the campaign and move away from the dreaded drop zone in recent weeks, guiding the Croit Lowey side to victory in all four of their games during the two months.
Likewise, Patience has been his team’s star performer during that time, grabbing a goal against Ramsey and also a brace during the Miners’ dramatic 4-3 victory over champions Ayre.
With Peel flying high at the top of the Premier League, it’s no surprise to see Golden Boot contender Rhys Oates at the sharp end of the monthly player standings.
The striker has been in fine fettle during December and January, helping himself to a brace against Ramsey, a hat-trick against Laxey plus another goal versus Ayre to earn a total of 8.5 points in the standings.
Those performances, coupled with Doherty’s player of the month exploits, mean the Peel duo are now joint second in the overall player ratings for the season with a healthy total of 21 points.
The only player ahead of them at the current time is, unsurprisingly, yet another Peel player in the shape of the versatile Matty Woods who leads the way with 21.5 points.
Picking up the Young Player of the Month award for December and January is Rushen’s rising star Scott Mason who continues to go from strength to strength in the heart of the Spaniards’ defence and earn eight points during that time to claim the coveted accolade.
Player ratings for
December/January:
Luke Doherty (Peel) 9.5
Brody Patience (Laxey) 9
Stephen Riding (Rushen) 9
Rhys Oates (Peel) 8.5
Stewart Smith (Corinthians) 8
Scott Mason (Rushen) 8
Graham Kennish (Ramsey)7.5
Johnny Shields (Ayre) 7
Overall leading points scorers
Matty Woods (Peel) 21.5
Luke Doherty (Peel) 21
Rhys Oates (Peel) 21
Dylan Pickles (Ramsey)19.5
Johnny Shields (Ayre Utd) 18.5
Luke Booth (U. Mills) 18
Jordan Crawley (U. Mills)18
Tom Smith (Laxey)18
REFEREES
Leading the way in the refereeing standings for the 2022-23 season is Stuart Morris with an average score of 78.92 marks from the 13 matches he’s officiated in the top flight so far.
Referee ratings:
Stuart Morris
78.92 for 13 matches
Stuart Kneen
78.67 for three matches
Anthony Page
78.60 for five matches