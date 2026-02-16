Ramsey RUFC’s home win against Hoylake recently gave a little glimpse of what they’re capable of despite their position at the bottom of Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire.
On Saturday in the first round Counties Three Minor Conference fixtures, that glimpse turned into a full showing when they beat Dukinfield 43-19 at Mooragh Park.
The Manchester side are the highest-placed team in the conference and defeat will raise a few eyebrows.
To be fair to Dukinfield, their flight was delayed for three hours which, coupled with an early start, won’t have helped their preparation, but that particular sword has two edges and produced little sympathy from a ruthless Ramsey side which has suffered similarly.
From the start, the game was played at a breakneck pace and it looked like Dukinfield were going to score when centre Charlie Smith broke clear from inside his own half. His punt ahead earned an attacking scrum inside the 22.
As the scrum was fed, the Ramsey tight five roared into life and stole the ball. Matt Meechan launched from the base and broke the Dukinfield line. Keiran Kneale and Brandon Atchison went with him and linked to send Jake Richmond in for the opening try. Dan Kelly converted for 7-0.
Three minutes later, Kelly’s penalty attempt went wide but the drop out was fielded by Meechan who ran it straight back. Ben Hardman added continuity and his pass sent Brayden Roche over the line. Kelly converted and the lead was suddenly 14-0.
Just after the 20-minute mark Kelly made it 21-0. Ramsey earned ruck ball in the shadow of the Dukinfield posts, Kelly sneaked down the side of the ruck and dotted down, converting his own try.
Dukinfield struck back immediately. Stand-off Dave Whitham carved his way through the Ramsey line and touched down, with Jonny Sculthorp converting.
Five minutes later they were in again. Ramsey indiscipline conceded a midfield penalty. Whitham fired it into the corner to give his forwards a shot at a catch and drive lineout. This was executed effectively and hooker Ben Pugh was the beneficiary, making it 21-12.
That scoreline didn’t last though. Ramsey reclaimed the restart and Ben Hardman stretched a big arm out to score and make the half-time lead 26-12.
Seven minutes into the second half, Josh Corteen tapped a quick penalty for Ramsey. Meechan slammed into the visitors’ midfield and flipped the ball out of the tackle for Kneale to extend the advantage.
Dukinfield took some control as they slowed the play down and concentrated on working the ball with their forwards.
Aaron Pashdale made some big carries as they worked downfield and, after Ramsey conceded a string of penalties, the defence was stretched and Ben Pugh forced his way over for his second of the day. Sculthorp converted and reduced the lead to 31-19.
But that effort seemed to take it out of Dukinfield and with 10 to play they were struggling, which Ramsey made the most of.
Jake Richmond ran back an attempted clearance, Meechan was on his shoulder and he drew in the defence before popping to Atchison to score.
Three minutes from the end, Ramsey replacement Ross Quayle bulldozed his way over the line for the final try which Kelly converted.
Douglas win old firm game in Manx Cup
Douglas Celts took the honours in the Hartford Homes Manx Cup with a 17-13 win against Vagabonds at Port-e-Chee.
Jonty Shimmin, Charlie Henthorn and Craig McGee all went over the whitewash for Douglas tries, with Craig Martin converting one.
For Vagas, Cam Findlay scored all of their points in the form of a try, a conversion and two penalties.
