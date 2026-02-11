Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire has now formally split into two mini-leagues.
The top seven at the time of the split will play for the promotion places and the bottom seven for a separate trophy.
Ramsey and Vagabonds both find themselves in the lower seven which will be known as the ‘Minor Conference’.
Vagas have a bye week but Ramsey will welcome Dukinfield to the Mooragh Park on Saturday.
The two have met 11 times previously with Dukinfield just edging the stats with six wins.
The dangermen for Dukinfield are without doubt scrum-half Johnny Sculthorp and back-row Mike Connole.
Ramsey though have their own ball carriers. Skipper Josh Corteen should be fully fit after resting a hamstring injury and his occasional back row partner Matt Meechan will be itching to get going on home turf. Out wide, Brandon Atchison provides the pace with Jake Richmond adding some sleek running lines to break the line.
Kick-off is 1.30pm.
