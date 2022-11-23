Early kick-off for FC Isle of Man
Subscribe newsletter
An emergency training exercise at Ronaldsway means an unusual kick-off time for FC Isle of Man this Saturday.
The airport’s closure on Sunday morning, means that the usual return flights aren’t available for this weekend’s visitors to the Bowl, Charnock Richard.
As a result, the pair’s North West Counties Premier League clash will begin at 1pm instead of the usual evening kick-off.
The Chorley side will travel over the night before for a game they will be favourites to take the spoils from as they sit nine points and eight places better off in the standings.
Paul Jones is still looking for his first win since he took interim charge of the islanders following Chris Bass Sr’s acrimonious departure from the role at the start of this month.
The former Rushen United manager will have been boosted by winger Dan Simpson’s return in last week’s defeat at Winsford United.
He will also be hopeful last season’s top scorer Sean Doyle is back from long-term injury soon, as his goals could be vital in keeping the Ravens flying above the division’s relegation spots.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |