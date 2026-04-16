FC Isle of Man lost 0-3 away at Barnoldswick Town on Tuesday night, with the home side scoring all three goals in the second half.
Rearranged from earlier in this campaign, the game had an end-of-season vibe about it that led to a tense and tight first half.
The Ravens’ first big chance came the way of striker Luke Booth whose tenacious pressing forced an error at the back, but he was unable to find the net as home goalkeeper Alex Byrne recovered.
After that chance in the 15th minute, the only other attempt of note saw Dean Pinnington try to sneak a free-kick in at the front post that went just over the target.
The first big opening in the second half went the way of the home side as FC Isle of Man goalkeeper Mark Blair had to be at full stretch to stop Gareth Hill scoring with a well-placed header.
Will Decandia deserved to give Rick Holden’s side the lead in the 57th minute as he turned a defender inside out in the box, but Byrne got down quickly to save at his near post.
It was Barlick who took the lead shortly after in the 59th minute as the Ravens failed to deal with a free-kick, allowing Bruno Carnovale to score as he pounced on the second ball.
It remained that way until the closing stages of the contest when Gareth Hill added two quickfire goals in the 82nd and 84th minutes to give the home side a 3-0 win.
SAM TURTON
- FC Isle of Man’s scheduled final match of the season takes place this weekend when they travel to Burnley to take on Padiham on Saturday afternoon, kicking off a 3pm.
The outcome of the abandoned match with Prestwich Heys earlier this month is still to be determined by the North West Counties Football League.
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