Isle of Man national women’s football team manager Wayne Lisy has announced a 25-strong training squad ahead of a busy summer.
The squad has two friendly matches and two tournaments lined up between now and the end of July.
Lisy commented: ‘The coaching team and players are really looking forward to the months ahead.
‘With friendly matches confirmed against Preston North End (away) on May 9 and FC United of Manchester (home) on May 16, these fixtures will provide excellent preparation ahead of our trip to Guernsey in June for the Cherry Godfrey Cup, where we hope to retain the trophy.
'Preparations are also underway for a triangular tournament here in the island in July, with two visiting teams set to compete against our women’s side.
‘This mini-tournament will help maintain our football momentum as we begin to look ahead to the Island Games next year. It will also give me the opportunity to provide valuable game time to players not selected for the Cherry Godfrey Cup squad.
‘All in all, it promises to be a fantastic summer of football for our national women’s team.’
Included in the squad are several players who are based off-island in England and America.
The training squad is as follows: Becky Corkish (Peel); Chloe Teare (Corinthians); Holly Stephen (Corinthians); Holly Sumner (Corinthians); Kayleigh Greggor (Peel); Lisa Costain (Peel); Pippa Wallis (Peel); Tia Lisy (Peel); Sarah Wignall (Peel); Rosabel Cardy (Malew); Lula Findlay (Corinthians); Lou Gibbons (Peel); Lydia Shaw (Corinthians); Becci Cole (Douglas Royal); Milly Dawson (Corinthians); Ellie Gawne (Peel); Shannon Groves (Corinthians); Megan Kelly (Peel); Kiera Morgan (Corinthians); Caitlyn Smith (Douglas Royal); Lois Coppell (Corinthians); Stevie Mallon (Chester); Erin Sells (Chester); Caitlin Beaty (Chester); Emily Rawlins (MidAmerican Nazarene University).
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